Peshawar - Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday expressed concern over the closure of University of Peshawar (UoP) and demanded reopening of the varsity. In a statement, Aimal Wali Khan said that the university administration and the vice chancellor have failed miserably in reopening the varsity and solving the problems. Teachers, students and other staff have been protesting for the past one month while the silence of government and top officials on the ongoing protest is beyond understanding.