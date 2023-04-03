Share:

BHAKKAR - A large number of firearms were recovered from a car allegedly travelling from the residence of Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gan­dapur to Lahore, according to police.

During a security check at the Dajal check post of the Bhakkar police, law enforcement person­nel tried to stop a car coming from Dera Ismail Khan for checking, but the drivers tried to es­cape and broke the barrier, a private news chan­nel reported, citing police officials. They added that when the car was finally stopped by other personnel and searched, ammunitions were re­covered from it.

According to the police, 22 rifles, 47 magazines, and 187 bullets were recovered during the search. Following this, two people were arrested and a case was registered against them, the police con­firmed. In the First Information Report (FIR), the accused claimed that the weapons were owned by a private security company, which the PTI lead­er had hired for security. They said the firearms were being taken back to Lahore from Gandapur’s residence as the contract between the two parties was coming to an end.

The accused also submitted to the police an au­thority letter from the security company, which is being verified by the police, Bhakkar DPO Mu­hammad Naveed confirmed. Earlier, on March 20, Gandapur and men from his convoy allegedly at­tacked the same check post, police officials said.

According to the police spokesman, all vehicles are checked at Dajal check post along the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab border. Gandapur’s car was stopped by the police personnel, and after the vehicle was stopped, the PTI leader and his colleagues opened fire at the check post and left during a heated argument. Subsequently, a case was registered under 13 provisions of the Paki­stan Penal Code (PPC), including terrorism, and four of Gandapur’s guards were detained, while their vehicle was seized.