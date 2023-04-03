QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday expressed his delight over Balochistan’s player Shahzeb Rind’s victory in the US Karate Combat League. Shahzeb Rind is the first Pakistani from Balochistan who has won the Karate Combat League by participating in this league. “The victory proved that the youth of Balochistan are talented,” he said in a statement issued here. The Chief Minister said that the government was investing in sports and athletes, sports activities were indispensable for a healthy society. We pray for Shahzeb Rind’s continued success in the future.
Our Staff Reporter
April 03, 2023
