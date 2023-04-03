Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo on Sunday expressed his delight over Balo­chistan’s player Shahzeb Rind’s victory in the US Karate Combat League. Shahzeb Rind is the first Pakistani from Balochistan who has won the Ka­rate Combat League by participating in this league. “The victory proved that the youth of Balochistan are talented,” he said in a statement issued here. The Chief Minister said that the government was investing in sports and athletes, sports activi­ties were indispensable for a healthy society. We pray for Shahzeb Rind’s continued success in the future.