NAUDERO - Dead bodies of five Pakistanis who had died in a gas cylinder explosion in Iran reached their village in Sindh city of Naudero on Sunday. Five Pakistani nationals including three children belonging to same family died in the mishap in Iran 22 days ago. The deceased included 19-year-old Ghulam Raza, 16-year-old Mahram Ali while the children were identified as Umme Farva, Pathani and Shireen.

There were touching scenes in Village Razi Patafi when the bodies arrived there in ambulances.