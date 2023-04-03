Share:

KARACHI-Accusing the country’s ruling elite of deliberately undermining the significance of Karachi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui claimed that a certain mindset didn’t want Karachi’s population to be shown more than 15 million for their vested interests and the same trend might prevail when the results of ongoing digital census would be finalised.

However, he warned that his party would resist any attempt to undermine the significance of the country’s business capital.

Speaking at the Meet the Press programme of the Karachi Press Club, the MQM-P convener touched upon a range of issues and spoke candidly about the challenges being faced by democracy, the ongoing census, non-existence of local government system in Sindh and his party’s shaky partnership with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government at the Centre which often remain in the spot amid complaints of the party.

He questioned the role of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in the whole process and blamed it for exploiting the co-called ‘Sindh card’ that “reflects the true feudal mindset of the party and negates the spirit of democratic norms of politics”.

He claimed that his party was not in any kind of partnership with the ruling PPP in Sindh as it had joined hands with parties under PDM only for rights of Karachi and its people.

“Would you believe that this city consumes wheat for 30 million people, but every respective government does not want to count its population more than 15 million,” he added.

“It’s established data not a heresy. Even Asif Zardari Sahib has admitted on the floor of the National Assembly years ago that the population of this city is not less than 30 million. Similarly, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed once gave remarks during the hearing that Karachi population could be more than 30 million, but not less. But what an irony that we deliberately try to undermine the significance of this robust city,” he said.

He vowed that it was the MQM-P which pushed the authorities to go for another census after serious flaws in the National Census-2017 and if the numbers of urban areas were ‘manipulated’ to contain the population of major Sindh cities through manoeuvring, his party would put up great resistance. He clarified that the MQM-P had not been in any kind of partnership with the ruling PPP in Sindh and the two parties had only agreed to work together over certain demands. “And these demands have been made by us,” said Dr Siddiqui. “So we are not in any kind of partnership with them [PPP]. We made some demands and they as a ruling party agreed to make every possible effort to meet these demands and for that purpose we signed a document.”

He continued: “Our demands in fact reflect the true spirit of democracy, not for Karachi alone but the entire country. The transparent census is one of our demands. If we succeed in conducting fair and transparent census, the ratio of urban-Sindh representation in the parliament would increase manifold and this fact hurts the feudal mindset of this country.”

The party was kept ‘undersized’ amid fears that its philosophy would reach out to people across Pakistan and would make people aware about their political and democratic rights, he claimed. “Whoever blames MQM for ethnicity, hatred and violence, they never answer you about the reasons behind riots in rural Sindh in 1970s when the MQM wasn’t even existed.

They would never tell you about the elements which led to clashes after the Bushra Zaidi case in 1985 when the MQM was not that big.

“They can never justify the Qasba Colony and Aligarh massacre when the MQM didn’t have mandate of this city. The MQM has in fact contained the anger and hatred by choosing a political struggle as the only way out,” he claimed.