Share:

BEIJING - China’s photovoltaic (PV) sector posted robust growth in the first two months of 2023 with major products of the industrial chain logging year-on-year growth rates of around 60 percent, official data showed. The country produced about 176,000 tonnes of polysilicon during the period, up more than 60 percent from a year earlier, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The output of polysilicon wafers expanded 78 percent over the previous year, the data showed. In the two-month period, the output of crystalline silicon PV cells rose 57.5 percent to reach 62.2 gigawatts, while that of modules hiked 62.2 percent, according to the ministry.