Cloudy weather is expected in Upper and Central parts of the country while rain wind- thunderstorm (with hailstorm) is likely in North Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper and Central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next twelve hours.

Heavy fall may cause flash floods in local nullahs.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Gilgit sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen , Karachi, twenty-five, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta fourteen, Muzaffarabad fourteen and Murree five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula nine degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus four and Shopian seven degree centigrade.