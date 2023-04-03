Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, while directing the concerned authori­ties for taking legal action against the elements involved in illegal hunting of crane in district Zhob and Qamardin Karez, has said that safe­guarding crane and other rare birds be ensured at any cost. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Sunday, he said il­legal camps set up for hunting crane in district Zhob and Qamardin Karez be removed by the district administration forthwith. He directed the concerned authorities for taking legal ac­tion against persons involved in hunting crane, adding that it was the responsibility of govern­ment to protect forests and wildlife. He said that crane, a rare bird, migrate to Zhob and Qamar­din Karez area of Balochistan, adding that those persons involved in illegal hunting of crane bird be held accountable to ensure the protection of that rare bird.

GOVERNOR URGED TO REINSTATE BLF IN GWADAR, LESBELLA, QUETTA

Balochistan Governor, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Ka­kar, has said that Balochistan Levies Force (BLF) was playing an effective role for durable peace and maintaining law and order situation in Balochistan province. These views were expressed by him while talking to delegations of Gwadar and Lasbela who calls on him at Governor House here on Sunday. Ka­kar said that Balochistan Levies Force, an archaic and traditional force of the province, could be turned into active and dynamic force by imparting mod­ern training and providing with necessary facilities. He said that as per past practice local people, who were well aware with local traditions and people, were appointed against the posts of levies. Express­ing concern over the disbandment of BLF in Gwadar, Lasbela and Quetta, delegations requested Governor, Malak Abdul Wali Kakar to reinstate BLF in district Gwadar, Lesbella and Quetta. Governor assured the delegations that the matter would be taken up with the concerned authorities after seeking advice from legal experts.