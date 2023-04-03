Share:

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Kasur, expressed his anger at finding the free flour center closed and removed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) from his post.

Taking immediate action, Mohsin Naqvi issued a warning to Deputy Commissioner Kasur while removing AC City Rizwan-ul-Haq.

Mohsin Naqvi asked that there are 20 minutes to 4 o'clock, so why is the center closed earlier? There is no way or justification to close the center before time. He warned that strict action will be taken against whoever made the wrong statement.

After the arrival of caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, the staff lifted the shutters of the flour center established in the wedding hall and allowed the citizens to enter the center.

Earlier, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the free flour centers of Nankana Sahib. He visited the free flour distribution centers established in Mughal Shadi Hall and Gymnasium Hall and appreciated the arrangements made for the convenience of the citizens and donated flour. He expressed satisfaction with the delivery process.

He inspected the process of verifying the identity of people gathered at the center and verified the identity cards of some men and women under his supervision.