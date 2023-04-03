Share:

Anticipating an adverse decision from the Supreme Court bench in the Punjab elections’ delay case, the coalition government on Saturday held an important meeting, wherein it was decided that any decision of the three judges on the matter would be unacceptable. This development only further deepens the constitutional and political crisis holding the country hostage as institutions find themselves at loggerheads.

According to reports, at a huddle with allies from the PDM alliance and PPP, held in the PML-N’s headquarters at Model Town, the federal coalition expressed “complete no-confidence” in the three-member bench, calling upon the court to discontinue the proceedings of the case forthwith. What makes the situation even more tense is the fact that coalition members alluded to the possibility of moving a reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and two other members of the bench.

The fact that the two sides are now adopting these defensive postures does not bode well for the stability of the country. The suo motu proceedings have also become controversial as the bench which originally comprised 5 members was reduced to a three-judge bench after two members recused themselves from hearing the case respectively on March 30 and March 31. The CJP, however, rejected the government’s plea to form a full bench to hear the plea, arguing that it would only further delay the proceedings. There is no doubt that for a case that is so sensitive, it is crucial for the process to be bullet-proof so that the verdict is accepted and allows no room for controversy. In this case, there is no denying that there are rifts within the judiciary that have come to fore and it understandably raises concerns.

At the same time, the antagonistic position adopted by the government coalition will not go down well and will only further lead to polarisation on the issue. Further, the declaration during the meeting that there would be no talks with the PTI regarding the elections date and that the government will not budge from its position of no elections before October 2023 illustrates how the coalition is planning on bulldozing its agenda. The rhetoric being used is unfortunate and only indicates that the issue is no closer to being resolved. In addition, the ongoing developments are making it increasingly clear that partisan motives are paramount which will make it hard to push the narrative that this is a fight to ensure the supremacy of the constitution.