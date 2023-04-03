Share:

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has fixed wholesale retail prices of vegetable and fruits in district Hyderabad and directed to strictly ensure implementation on the directives. According to notifications issued here on Sunday, the DC while exercising powers delegated to him by the Government under relevant rules, fixed prices of essential commodities especially vegetables and fruits with immediate effect. The DC also directed all vendors and shopkeepers to display rate lists at their businesses and strictly implement the prices, failing which strict action will be taken against the violators.