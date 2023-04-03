Share:

KHANEWAL - District administration has started providing free flour to the citizens again after two days of vaca­tion here on Sunday. The supply of free flour to the citizens continued in an organised manner throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq reviewed the supply of flour at distribution centres. Deputy Commissioner dis­tributed free flour to disabled persons and women at Rana Shabbir Stadium under his supervision. All the officers of the district administration have been in the field since 6 am to carry out the important task. DC Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that for the convenience of the citizens, a truck of flour has been given in front of every counter and the supply will continue till the delivery to every deserving citizen. DPO Rana Umar Farooq said on this occasion that the district police are standing by the district administration to ensure uninterrupted supply of free flour, police officers and youths are busy serving the public and security ar­rangements are also being made.