PESHAWAR - District Police Officer Charsadda Mohammad Arif on Sunday inspected Mandani and Tangi police stations and directed staff to maintain liaison with people in polite manner by making efforts to gain their confidence. He also directed police staff to ensure attendance in their respective police stations and didn’t leave the stations without permission of SHO concerned. He said that police are responsible to protect the lives and properties of people and no leniency would be tolerated for those policemen found involved in negligence in duty.