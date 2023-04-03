Share:

Peshawar - The Excise Police Station Mardan Region on Sunday seized 60kg hashish worth millions of rupees and arrested a drug smuggler, who was dressed in army uniform, a spokesman of the Excise Police told here. The alleged accused, wearing an army major uniform, was identified as Iqbal Ali, son of Farman Ali, a resident of Abbottabad and was carrying a huge quantity of drugs, an Excise spokesman said.

The spokesman said that 60,000 grams (60 kg) of hashish worth millions of rupees packed in five sacks were recovered from the vehicle. A case was registered against the alleged accused and during preliminary investigation the accused confessed to smuggling drugs to Punjab ten times earlier, an Excise spokesperson said.

The spokesman said that according to the special orders of Excise Department Secretary Adeel Shah and Zafarul Islam Khattak Director General Excise, successful operations were being carried out across the province against drug dealers and their facilitators.