KARACHI-Two days after his murder, the family of slain Dr Birbal Genani lodged an FIR at the Garden police station, alleging that his female assistant might be involved in the murder, it emerged.

Former senior Karachi Metropolitan Corporation official and eye specialist Dr Birbal was gunned down by armed pillion riders in an attack on his car in Garden on Thursday evening. His assistant, Quratul Ain, also suffered bullet wounds in the attack.

The murder case was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Dr Birbal’s brother Revo Genani. “We have doubts that Quratul Ain may be directly involved in this incident,” stated Mr Genani in his complaint before the police. According to the FIR, the complainant’s brother stated that Dr Birbal was a resident of Gulshan-i-Iqbal 13-D and ran his eye clinic in the Ramswami area.

He told the police as to how he got information about the attack.

Without giving any reason or motive, he stated that the family had doubts that Dr Birbal’s assistant Quratul Ain might be ‘directly’ involved in the murder.

“Doctor Sahib was a good-hearted person who helped people,” the complainant said, adding that there was no enmity between him and any other person.

Quratul Ain worked with Dr Birbal for a long time. It was the slain doctor’s routine that every morning he picked her from her Gulshan-i-Iqbal home and went to his clinic.

Later, Quratul Ain went to the NICVD where she worked as a nursing staff and returned to the clinic in the evening from where the duo returned to their respective homes.