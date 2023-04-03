Share:

Gujrat witnessed a tragic road accident on Monday as a collision between an oil tanker and a motorcycle claimed the life of a young man and left two women injured.

The incident took place near Gujrat on the GT road where a high-speed motorcycle and an oil tanker collided.

According to rescue sources, the collision was so intense that Shiraz, a 25-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot.

Two women, identified as 17-year-old Sonia and 16-year-old Fiza, who were riding pillion on the motorcycle, were also seriously injured.

The man died due to being crushed under the oil tanker. The Gujarat Police arrived at the scene and took the oil tanker into custody while the dead body and the injured were shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

The police were investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.