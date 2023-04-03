Share:

RAWALPINDI - Namaz-e-Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muham­mad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Abdur Rasheed and Sepoy Muhammad Irfan was offered in Kehrar Buzdar (Taunsa), Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh), Manjhipur (Sohbat pur) and Dab Gorweel (Dera Ghazi Khan) respectively, on Sunday. Ac­cording to a statement issued by the ISPR Directorate here, all the four martyrs had embraced martyred on Saturday in an attack by a group of terrorists operating from Iranian side of border during a routine border patrol along Paki­stan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, District Kech, Balochistan. Senior serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals. The mar­tyrs were laid to rest with full military honours. The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute to eliminate the menace of terrorism at all costs. These sacrifices reaffirm our re­solve and strengthen our faith in the fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our future generations.