The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved verdict on the petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his wife against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case against the NAB notices, in which lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared before the court on behalf of the former PM and his wife.

The lawyer argued that the NAB notice did not mention the capacity in which the information was being sought. He said it's necessary to provide complete information about the notice after the court judgements. The NAB was required to provide complete information.

The CJ inquired about the procedure of notice in the NAB law which had been amended now. The lawyer apprised the court that it's necessary to tell why the institution was calling someone. "In the amendment law you have to underscore whether someone has been called as a suspect or for any other reason."

Khawaja Haris presented the notices of NAB and told the court that the NAB had not provided information in these notices. He showed that only inquiry against public office holders had been mentioned in the notices.

On the other hand, the NAB prosecutor told the court that a reminder notice had been sent to Imran Khan.

The CJ remarked that the notices did not demonstrate the implementation of court judgements, adding that the accountability watchdog was not being stopped from the inquiry.

Later, the court reserved decision on the pleas filed by the PTI chairman and his wife.