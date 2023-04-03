Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a response from the federal government in a plea moved by the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan for revoking his security.

The case was taken up by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The former prime minister filed plea in the IHC after ‘threatening’ statements from Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah.

At the outset of the hearing, the top judge asked Is Imran Khan being not provided security as former prime minister?

Imran Khan’s security was revoked by the interior ministry, Faisal Farid advocate replied to the IHC CJ query. The IHC while issuing notices to the federal government and Interior Ministry summoned their reply by April 6.

The former prime minister is facing several cases and has been complaining about the ‘non-provision’ of security from the federal government despite life threats.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued the notification of security SOPs for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s court appearance.

The Islamabad administration and police were directed to arrange strict security on March 9 amid the PTI chief Imran Khan’s court appearance.

The IHC also asked PTi chief’s lawyers to provide a list of 15 names, and the Attorney General’s office and IG Islamabad were asked to provide 5 names each.