One of the major problems in Pakistan is illiteracy, with reports indicating that the current literacy rate is 62.3 percent, meaning that approximately 90 million people in the country are unable to read and write (MOFEPT, 2022). Many children are forced to work in factories instead of receiving an education, while people in rural areas often prioritize earning a living over pursuing education.

Conversely, educated individuals often face limited job opportunities, which contributes to a high crime rate in society. Education is the only effective solution to combat illiteracy, and it is recommended that the government launch a campaign against illiteracy on various media platforms, including print, electronic, and digital media. The media can be an effective tool for raising awareness about the importance of education.

The government should also establish numerous literacy centers and awareness campaigns to inform people about the benefits of education, particularly in rural areas where people are often unaware of how education can improve their lives.

SYEDA RAMSHA ABBAS RIZVI,

Karachi.