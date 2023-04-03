Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb said Sunday it was high time to save the youth from ‘Fitna’ (mischief) of Imran Khan who was solely responsi­ble for prevailing economic, po­litical and constitutional crises.

“We will save the country from Imran Khan, who is bent upon creating chaos and anar­chy by misleading the youth,” the minister said in a news statement while reacting to Im­ran Khan’s remarks in an inter­action with journalists.

She said the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had not only deceived the masses but also lied to them. Time has come for their emancipation from “evil like Imran Khan”.

Marriyum said Imran Khan had promised to end corrup­tion in 90 days and vowed to rectify the governance and economic situation within first 100 days of his govern­ment tenure. 10 million jobs and five million houses were also part of his promises to the nation before coming into power, she recalled, adding all proved to be word of his mouth, nothing substantial.

He also claimed that he would not only bring 200 eco­nomic experts into the coun­try from abroad, but also take initiatives to attract $200 bil­lion investment in Pakistan, but all of those promises were nothing but lies. “Time for Imran Khan’s deception and fraud is over now,” the min­ister said while lashing out at the PTI chief’s “facilitators who has been abetting him in his crimes”.

“Whoever assisting Imran Khan in spreading chaos and anarchy is a criminal,” Mar­riyum said, adding all those “terrorists” who threw petrol bombs on personnel of the law enforcement agencies would be taken to task.