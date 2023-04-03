Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi said on Monday former prime minister Imran Khan had mounted pressure on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The former Punjab chief minister held a meeting with Punjab Institute of Cardiology Chief Dr Abdul Waheed. On this occasion, Mr Elahi fired a fresh salvo at the incumbent government, saying, "Instead of fighting with the terrorists, the government is standing against the judiciary and the masses. But in the end, there will be the supremacy of the constitution and triumph for the masses."

Taking a swipe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Mr Elahi said, "The wicked intentions of Nawaz Sharif will be done and dusted."

Speaking about the elections, Mr Elahi said, "In terms of holding elections within 90 days, there are no differences of opinion among the judges."