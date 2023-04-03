Share:

SHAKARGARH - Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) secre­tary general, Ali Nawaz Gandapur on Sunday said that the incumbent gov­ernment is ‘violating’ the constitution.

Talking to journalists in Punjab’s Shakargarh, Ali Nawaz Gandapur alleged that parties united under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are safeguarding their per­sonal interests.

PAT will stand with the Constitu­tion of Pakistan if anyone tries to violate it, he added. Gandapur said the country will bear a huge loss if fair and transparent elections are not held.

The PAT secretary general further said that the caretaker government will automatically end after 90 days.

Earlier, former premier and Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Im­ran Khan appealed to the nation to stand united for the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link today, Im­ran Khan warned that the country would not be able to survive if the na­tion does not stand for the suprema­cy of the Constitution.

He alleged that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an­nounced to not accept the verdict of the top court. He further said that the ruling parties decided to only accept the verdicts in their favour and reject all verdicts against them.