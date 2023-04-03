Share:

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will visit the United States from April 10 to 16 to attend the upcoming annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, sources said.

Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed will also accompany the finance minister along with a high-powered delegation, sources at the Ministry of Finance said.

The delegation will hold a separate meeting with the IMF officials during the visit, sources said.

The finance minister will inform the international lending institutions about reforms introduced by the government.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, known as Breton Wood Institutions, will also be briefed about the economic discipline and progress in efforts for funding from the friendly countries.

The IMF is seeking verifications from Pakistan’s friendly countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, additional assistance of $6 billion to the country.

The coalition government has already said that it has fulfilled all toughest requirements set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for release of 1.1bn dollar tranche.