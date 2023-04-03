Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif accused the judiciary of being biased against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr Latif claimed that despite the innocence of Nawaz Sharif, no one is ready to take suo motu.

He also slammed Imran Khan, calling him "General retired Faiz's toy" and claimed that the keys of the toy were transferred from Gen.(R) Faiz to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Mr Latif went on to question the legitimacy of the establishment's claim of becoming apolitical and asked whether other institutes were also apolitical or not.

He criticized the current bench of the Supreme Court, saying that if a three-member bench was stubborn in deciding, then who would accept it.

He called for a full court bench to be formed and claimed that the current bench was controversial.

Mr Latif said that it was not important whether the decision comes in their favor or against, but the important thing was that the controversial bench should not make the decision.

He also claimed that the lawyers appeared in court to tell current SC bench that they do not trust them.