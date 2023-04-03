Share:

Poor paying price of fight among ruling parties.

LAHORE - Jammat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Sunday announced to support the PDM’s stance on holding of na­tional and provincial elections on the same day saying that his party would expedite efforts to develop consensus among political par­ties on the national elections.

“Elections in two provinces would not bring any political stability, rather it would further deepen the crisis as nobody would accept the results”, he said while addressing a press conference at party’s headquarters, Man­soorah here. Sirajul Haq offered the platform of Mansoorah to hold dialogue on the election agenda as he vowed to expedite efforts to develop consensus among the political parties on the national polls. “No other solution except to approach the masses for a final decision seemed viable in prevail­ing circumstances”, he said. The JI Emir called upon PDM, the PPP and the PTI to come to the nego­tiation table before the things turn to a point of no return. He said the situation was leading the country towards anarchy. “It could create a Libya and Syria like situation if the political leadership did not act wisely”, he said. Sirajul Haq said the decisions of the courts had turned controversial and the institutions were either divided or became a clear party. He said the judiciary and the military establishment could not solve the political crisis, and ultimately, the politicians had to come forward. He said the insti­tutions should stand neutral in the interest of the country and strictly follow the lines drawn for them in the Constitution.

He said the poor were pay­ing the price of the fight among the ruling parties and dying in queues at flour distribution cen­ters. He lamented the people were burning in the fire of infla­tion, lawlessness and unemploy­ment. He said the PDM and the PTI were least worried about the problems of the common man as their governments desperately failed to deliver. Haq also an­nounced that the JI would launch a protest movement for the rights of people of Gwadar from May 1 and approach the Supreme Court for the release of Gwadar Right Movement leader Maulana Hi­dayatur Rahman Baloch. He said the rulers must address the prob­lems of the people of Balochistan rather than push them to the wall. He said the JI would continue to fight for the rights of people.