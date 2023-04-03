Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that Karachi was the nursery of cricket and many famous cricketers emerged from the city. He stated this while addressing Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup and Football match, said a communiqué here.

The Governor said that the players of the city had also achieved remarkable positions in football. He said that the promotion of cricket and games were the need of the hour. He said that the young generation would also get chance to display their abilities. He further said this tournament would play an important role in introducing new talent.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday visited Bahadurabad food street and interacted with the citizens. He said, ‘I am grateful to the people for the title of people’s Governor.’ The citizens were in surprise while seeing the Governor among them.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems. He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices. He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor house in the whole holy month of Ramzan. The Governor said that he would visit every place and met the people.