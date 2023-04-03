Share:

The recent revelations regarding the dire conditions at Karachi Zoo is a sad reminder of the sorry state of the dismal state of animal welfare in the country. Animals are forced to live in appalling conditions, which include malnutrition, unclean water and cramped enclosures, leading to deteriorating health and well-being. This is unacceptable as they constitute grave violations and must be addressed urgently.

For the past several weeks, there were reports about two elephants, Noor Jehan and Madhubala who were suffering from a lack of facilities and care. While it is good to see that the two elephants are being shifted to Safari Park with the government finally taking responsibility and getting involved, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place and only shows that we are only moved to action at the last minute under increasing public pressure and attention.

This is a larger issue that needs to be addressed and will not be resolved with the transfer of these two animals. It is the responsibility of the zoo management to ensure that the animals are provided with an appropriate environment that meets their basic needs. It is crucial that animals are provided with adequate space, access to clean water and food, and proper medical care. But the tragic reality is that animals in Karachi Zoo are suffering from neglect, malnutrition and apathy from the staff.

Going forward, it is important for the authorities to take immediate action to improve the conditions at the zoo. Further, they must also invest in proper training for the staff to ensure that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide the animals with appropriate care. It is high time for us to step up and demonstrate that we can value the lives of these creatures. If these elementary measures are too much to ask, then it would perhaps be better to close down all zoos across the country.