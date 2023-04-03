Share:

BEIJING - The Khunjerab Pass, a major trade route between Paki­stan and China, was opened after a closure of almost three years in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The pass that connects Gilgit-Baltistan with Chi­na’s Xinjiang Uyghur au­tonomous region was closed in the year 2020 af­ter the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. According to of­ficial sources, the Chinese authorities have shared a letter with Pakistani offi­cials regarding the reopen­ing of the pass for the trade.

The port authorities on the Chinese side of Khu­njerab Pass have been in­structed to take all neces­sary measures regarding Covid-19 before the start of the arrival of goods from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani border author­ities have also been in­structed to take all mea­sures regarding Covid-19, ensuring the containment of the disease. It may be mentioned here that as re­sult of cold weather and lack of oxygen in the high altitude, Khunjerab Pass generally opens from April 1 to November 30 every year, and remains closed from December 1 to March 31 of the following year. But to ensure the smooth customs clearance of Paki­stan’s urgently needed and other supplies, the port was temporarily opened twice early this year.

Though with difficul­ties including extremely cold weather, heavy snow and lack of oxygen, the lo­cal customs have worked around the clock to ensure the transportation of car­go. This year, the last tem­porary opening was last for 12 days between Jan­uary 30 and February 10 while the first port open­ing was between January 19Â and 20 this year.

The two temporary openings facilitated 128 cross-border personnel visits, 328 transportation vehicles’ passes, and more than 6,000 tons of goods exported, as per foreign affairs office of Kashgar prefecture. It is believed that the reopening of the border crossing will help boost economic activities between the two coun­tries. Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif has expressed his pleasure over the re­opening of Khunjerab Pass saying it would help increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Chi­na.He termed the occasion a welcome one for boost­ing trade with ‘Iron broth­er China’, said a statement issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

He said the reopening of the Pass has removed a hurdle that would further expedite the pace of work on China Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), adding restoration of the trade route between the two countries, after a span of three years, was a mat­ter of huge rejoice. The prime minister said that the journey which had started way back in No­vember 2019, had recom­menced in the year 2023 and expressed his resolve to move ahead on CPEC with dual speed in com­parison to 2018. He said “CPEC is a gift of progress and prosperity given by Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if and the Chinese leader­ship for the region and the people.” The affection and cooperation from the Chi­nese leadership for the people of Pakistan were unforgettable, he added.