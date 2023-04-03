Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to hear a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz today (Monday). A two-mem­ber bench headed by Justice Baqar Ali Najafi will hear the petition. The petition was filed by lawyer Shahid Rana against the decision of the single bench, which dismissed the contempt plea filed against Maryam Nawaz. The petitioner argues that Maryam Nawaz commit­ted contempt of court during a media conference. The peti­tion asks for the dismissal of the order of the single bench and the initiation of an inves­tigation of contempt of court against Ms Nawaz.