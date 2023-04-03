Share:

Those who brought Khan to power are repenting. Even apologizing. The experiment failed utterly. Victor Frankenstein is now being attacked by his very own invention. The power corridors are abuzz with strange voices. Only one thing is clearly understood. This tirade must be stopped….!!

Khan is unrelenting. The Government looks helpless. The Courts and Judges seem powerless when it comes to implementing various orders. Arrest warrants have become a joke. The whole country is all ears when he speaks. Whether you like him or not, he is omnipresent. Like an old-style magician, he keeps pulling a rabbit out of a hat, one after another. Some like this charade. Some don’t. But the fact remains. You cannot ignore Khan. Elections, of course, have been the number one priority. Meanwhile, staying relevant seems his greatest desire. Or perhaps he is making a point here. Remember, he said, if ousted, he would become more dangerous…!!

To tell a lie in a way that people believe to be true is an art. Telling a lie with confidence and not feeling ashamed when caught, requires some character. Such a demeanour is not possible unless one is absolutely convinced of one’s ability to successfully wriggle out of any awkward situation unscathed. You are looking at an extravaganza of theatrics. The interesting part? It works…!!

Khan feels that Parliament, all Courts, and bureaucracy particularly the police should obey his command as he is the most popular leader of the country. He expects his followers to protect him from any untoward incident including incarceration. His supporters must always be ready to lay down their lives for him. He thinks he is above the law. As Khan is convinced that all other politicians are corrupt to the core and incompetent of the highest order, only he could lead the country. No amount of leaked audio or video material could prove detrimental to his cause. His followers would dwell on the evil intent and timing of leaking the tapes rather than the contents therein. Heroes should be exempt from persecution. Full stop.

Hence, Khan can castigate the Judges and Generals alike with complete impunity. He can issue warnings to police and LEAs of serious consequences. He can call names and make a mockery of the system. He can say a, b, c today, replace them with x, y, z tomorrow and no eyebrows would be raised as he is at liberty to change the meanings of truth at will. Whether he is telling the truth or a blatant lie, doesn’t matter anymore. What matters is …. whatever he is saying, he has a right to say so. Even if he quotes a holy verse out of context, his followers don’t care.

Playing the victim card is an old political trick. But to play this card repeatedly needs some guts and perseverance. It seems that the entire international community and the whole of Pakistan except his followers, are after him. Instead of writing some book like ‘If I am assassinated’, Khan has chosen the direct way of communication. They have plans to kill me. No ifs and buts. They will assassinate me. They will assassinate me today …. or……tomorrow.

Believe it or not, we, the people of Pakistan, are living in the Imran Khan era.

By the way, why would ‘they’ kill Khan if his presence in this world is not causing any big issues for them? In fact, in the long run, his staying alive better serves the purpose. They would rather wish to see a frustrated, edgy, and furious Khan who is treading the eternal path of self-destruction. In the process, they are patiently bearing with his provocative ramblings, fairy tales, audaciousness, selective ruthlessness, and awkward law & order situations. Seemingly, the Establishment’s worry is not Khan. The Establishment’s biggest worry is its image in the eyes of the people of Pakistan. Otherwise, why would the outgoing COAS offer excuses, or the incumbent DG ISI appear on tv to clarify a point or two?

Khan knows that very well. Hence, he would willfully provoke the Establishment by also alleging that ‘they’ have no plan in place for the country while simultaneously proposing his own plan of action. Here, he conveniently overlooks two important facts. One, the Establishment does have a plan …. but that seems to be about him and his party. Two, that he is not in power anymore. Neither is he the PM of Pakistan. Therefore, he may keep such plans close to his chest, wait for the time when he is in power again and able to ‘rule’ as an independent and powerful Chief Executive.

The strategy is simple. Under the circumstances, let’s avoid direct confrontation with Khan. He is giving us a tough time, but he is not unmanageable. Let the incumbent government deal with him, face his wrath and come up with some possible solutions. Khan’s overtures could be tackled by re-drawing the red lines. For the time being, his provocative gestures and statements could be overlooked. Prudence could be given space through swallowing pride. Even his incarceration could be delayed. But one thing must be understood clearly. No compromise on what he desires the most…!! Elections will be held as and when ‘we’ will decide…!!!

Considering yourself as the most important person this planet has ever seen is the result of an illusionary thought process. This kind of thinking blindfolds you and reality disappears. Barring a few honourable exceptions, every ruler in Pakistan had thought of himself as the country’s last savior. Not long ago … Ayub, ZAB, Zia and Musharaff used to be the all-powerful rulers. During their rule, it was impossible to imagine their downfall, but all met their fateful end. Is Khan more popular than ZAB was? Would he be able to match the healthy economic figures of the Musharraf era? Would he be more powerful than Zia? So, would Khan’s fate be any different than his predecessors? More importantly, would he be able to make a difference until the curtains are drawn? Only time will tell…!!