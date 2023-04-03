Share:

GHOTKI-A man was shot and killed over personal enmity in the cattle market of Daharki area in Ghotki on Sunday. Police said the victim has been identified as Barkat Sabzoi and he belonged to Kandhkot. Barkat was shot dead by some armed men. The suspects managed to escape afterwards.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and took the dead body into custody. Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a result of personal rivalry. Raids are being conducted by the police to arrest the runaway suspects.