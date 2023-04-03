Share:

There were 36 percent less militant attacks in Pakistan in March as compared to February.

According to a report issued by an Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), in 37 attacks in March, 57 people lost their lives and 72 others sustained injuries. In February, 59 people were killed in 58 attacks while 134 were wounded.

There was also a decline in the incidents of suicide bombing in March as only one attack was reported, compared to three in February.

According to the report, Balochistan witnessed a 50 percent fall in the number of militant attacks in March, but the death toll increased – 28 people were killed and 35 injured in 11 attacks.

The lone suicide attack in March was reported from Bolan in which 10 people were killed. Two militant groups, Islamic State and a new outfit Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan, claimed responsibility of the attack.

The most significant improvement in the security situation was observed in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Six militant attacks were carried out during the last month against 16 in February. The number of deaths declined from 16 to five.

However, the mainland KP witnessed a rise in militancy with 16 reported attacks in which 21 people were killed and 30 injured. In February, six people were killed and eight injured in 13 attacks.

Punjab remained calm in March as no militant attack was reported. However, three people were killed in four attacks in Sindh. In February, 10 people were killed and 18 others injured in three attacks in Sindh.

No militant activity was reported from Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in March.

In March, security forces carried out at least 25 operations and foiled several bids of attacks. In Chaman, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 10 suicide vests, 15 anti-tank mines, IEDs, was seized from a compound.

In another operation, security forces killed a facilitator of the Feb 11 suicide attack in North Waziristan. According to the report, the IBOs resulted in the arrest of 35 suspected militants, while 38 were shot dead.