The police on Monday found the girl, who had been reported as missing by her family over a month ago, married to the alleged kidnapper in Lahore.

Karachi Police said the teenager [12 or 13 years old] was reported missing on Feb 13. An FIR had also been lodged by the police under Section 365-B of PPC on the complaint of girl’s family, in which a person named Abdullah was nominated as the suspected kidnapper.

Raids were conducted in Peshawar and Lahore. Police found the girl in Lahore and she was ‘married to the suspect’.

Korangi-SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai claimed that the girl had reportedly married the suspect with her free consent and her marriage papers were being verified there.