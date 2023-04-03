Share:

KHANEWAL - Motorway police have arrested two dacoits involved in snatching cash and valuables from passengers travelling on motorway and high­ways on Sunday.

Receiving information about a suspicious car moving towards Qadarpur Raan, a team of motor­way police led by Sub-Inspectors Allah Nawaz and Muhammad Ar­shad traced the car and arrested two dacoits. The arrested criminals were involved in snatching cash and valuables from passengers by giving them the facility of travelling with them free of cost on car.

The arrested criminals have con­fessed that they were members of a gang and looted various citizens. However, the motorway police handed over the criminals to Sadar Kabirwala police station where fur­ther investigations were underway from them. The police said that the names of the arrested criminals were not being disclosed in order ar­rest the other members of the gang.