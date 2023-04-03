Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday approved an increase of Rs6 per unit in the power tariff for Karachi Electric (K-Electric) consumers.

It comes in response to the federal government’s recommendation to increase fuel cost adjustments. The hike will take effect from April until June 2023.

Earlier, despite a downfall in crude oil prices in the international market, the government had decided to keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the next fortnight to overcome the budget deficit.