MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division En­gineer Amir Khattak on Sunday said that uninterrupted supply of flour at free distribution points was con­tinued across the region while strict measures have been taken to pre­vent swindling and fraud at distri­bution points.

In a statement issued here, the com­missioner said that nine swindlers have been arrested so far across the region while 18 have been booked for getting free flour from distribution points and the citizens. He said that free flour was being offered to citi­zens having original national identity cards (ID) and over three free flour bags have been distributed so far in the region.

Amir Khattak maintained that 695,734 flour bags have been dis­tributed in a day from distribution points. He said that number of coun­ters and distribution points have been increased for public facilitation to prevent stampede like mishaps adding that last bag of free flour would be distributed among citizens transparently.

WHEAT DRIVE: FOOD DEPT DISBURSES OVER 35000 GUNNY BAGS SO FAR

Food department has started dis­tribution of gunny bags for wheat procurement drive as 35703 gunny bags disbursed among 76 farmers across the division so far.

Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the gunny bags distribution process was underway at 48 wheat procurement centres in Multan division.

He informed that the wheat pro­curement drive would also be started within a couple of days as harvesting started in early sowing areas.

He said that the wheat growers were asked to get their wheat dry be­fore bringing at centres as there was some humidity in the wheat due to current rainy spell.

DD Food said that all the ar­rangements regarding whether procurement drive have been com­pleted as over six lac metric ton wheat procurement target set for Multan division.

DD Food said that 4,83,058 metric ton wheat storage would be done at open place while 1,55,449 metric ton wheat storage in covered place across the division.

Similarly, 1,84,558 metric ton wheat target set for Multan dis­trict, 95,764 metric ton for Lodhran, 1,28,185 metric ton for Vehari and 2,30,000 metric ton wheat to be pro­cured in Khanewal district.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till completion of the target while Rs 3900 per maund rated fixed by the government.