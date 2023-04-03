Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday categorically said Islamabad does not have any diplo­matic or trade ties with Israel.

“There is no change in the poli­cy,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a state­ment, rubbishing the propaganda.

She said Pakistan has no diplomatic or trade rela­tions with Israel. The debate emerged after a Jewish busi­nessman’s tweet about ex­porting food samples to Je­rusalem and Haifa. Fishel Benkhald, a Pakistani-Jew based in Karachi, went viral for tweeting about his first kosher food shipment to Is­rael. “Congratulations to me as a Pakistani. I exported the first batch of Pakistan food products to Israel market,” he claimed last week. Benkhald – who converted to Islam from Judaism in 2017- shared a video clip showing his visit to an Israeli market. He walked past grocery stalls with boxes of dates, dried fruit and spices with product tags in Hebrew. Pakistan backs a two-state solution to the Israeli-Pales­tinian conflict and has a long­standing position of non-rec­ognition of Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established within the pre-1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital. Pa­kistan’s Commerce Ministry also said rumours of bilateral trade were ‘sheer propagan­da’. “Neither do we have any trade relations with Israel nor do we intend to develop any,” it said in a statement. In a pre­vious statement, the FO had clarified that the “reported visit in question was organ­ised by a foreign non-govern­mental organisation which is not based in Pakistan and that Pakistan’s position on the Pal­estinian issue was clear and unambiguous.” “There is no change, whatsoever, in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus. Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s in­alienable right to self-deter­mination,” the spokesperson had then remarked.