ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan has witnessed a sharp de­cline in Covid19 indicators as the country reported only 55 coro­navirus cases with no fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the Na­tional Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday morning. According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,649 whereas the number of total infections now went up to 1,579,750 after adding the fresh 55 cases, much lower than yesterday’s 87. During the last 24 hours (Saturday), 3,836 tests were conducted through­out Pakistan whereas the posi­tivity ratio slided to 1.43%. The number of patients in critical care stood at 26.