ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has witnessed a sharp decline in Covid19 indicators as the country reported only 55 coronavirus cases with no fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday morning. According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,649 whereas the number of total infections now went up to 1,579,750 after adding the fresh 55 cases, much lower than yesterday’s 87. During the last 24 hours (Saturday), 3,836 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio slided to 1.43%. The number of patients in critical care stood at 26.
Share: