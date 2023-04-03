Share:

BEIJING-Fashionable sportswear made in Pakistan has become one of the most attractive sights at Intertextile Spring/Summer Shanghai Apparel and Fabrics Exhibition.

According to Gwadar Pro, a large number of visitors are dazzled by a wide variety of fabrics and garments from all over the world. Daisy Di, sales and marketing director of a Chinese fabric and garment manufacturing company in Pakistan briefed the visitors on the advantages of textile manufacturing in Pakistan and the company’s commitment to technology, low carbon and environmental protection. “It is a good attempt for us to participate in such an international exhibition to create a new modern image of Pakistani textile products and expand cooperation with more well-known sports brands,” she told the Gwadar Pro.

As a renowned textile country, Pakistan leads the world in the production of cotton and denim products but falls short in functional fabrics. The company is currently the only one in Pakistan capable of producing renewable polyester products. Daisy said they would further promote and update functional fabrics, especially sustainable fabrics such as recycled fabrics in Pakistan, both in meeting the needs of international customers and in promoting their own sustainability transformation. The textile industry, as a major carbon emitter, needs to make a high-quality transition towards sustainability and reduce carbon emissions through the use of clean energy.

Recycled polyester weaves away from over-dependence on petroleum resources and reduces carbon dioxide emissions. Through technology, discarded empty plastic bottles are recycled and spun into high-performance functional fabrics, allowing them to re-enter people’s lives and provide a comfortable wearing experience. Currently, the company has more than 50 sewing lines, with a monthly output of 1,000,000 garments for export, equipped with equipment and technology to produce woven, knit, embroidered and various functional fabrics. It was authorised by the Pakistani government last year to set up a special economic zone and is expected to produce 2.5 million metres of fabric a month next year. Fabric production in the SEZs will cover synthetic fiber functional fabrics, high elasticity functional fabrics, fleece functional fabrics, and merino wool fabrics. Referring to the establishment of Textile SEZ and future development trends of textiles in Pakistan, Daisy pointed out that innovation and sustainability should be taken as a cut through product differentiation and advanced technology to improve textile quality.

“China’s Internet has developed to a certain extent. How to integrate advanced technologies into the traditional textile industry and continuously improve its efficiency is also worth exploring in the future. The plants in our SEZ will also undergo intelligent transformation, including implementation of digital information system to further contribute to the country’s textile exports,” she added.