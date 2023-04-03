Share:

I believe you have to be willing to be misunderstood if you’re going to innovate.

–Jeff Bezos

By 2021, Jeff Bezos became the second-richest person on the Earth with his net worth crossing $197 billion. He is the founder and executive chair of the global e-commerce brand Amazon, that is responsible for running 9 percent of all US retail sales and 51.2 percent of digital spending in the year 2020. He also has substantial holdings in real estate and other corporations. He founded the Bezos Family Foundation that funds several education projects and gave over $1 billion to space exploration company called Blue Origin.