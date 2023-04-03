Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given the green signal to fast bowler Mohammad Amir for his return to international cricket.

Reportedly, arrangements have been made to bring Mohammad Amir to the team. The selection committee has contacted Mohammad Amir’s manager, urging the former pacer to prepare himself for the national comeback.

The official has also advised the 30-year-old pacer to focus on his cricket and avoid making unnecessary statements in the media that could lead to controversy. The report added that Amir, who retired from international cricket in 2020, will be asked to reconsider his retirement soon, so he needs to stay fit and keep practicing until then.

The official said that Amir is a good bowler and Pakistan needed him. He said Amir had been asked to follow the instructions and hopefully he would be playing from Pakistani side soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that the return of Mohammad Amir to the international arena has been in the headlines since Najam Sethi took charge as PCB Chairman last year. When Sethi was asked about the return of Amir to the national team last year, he said, “Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back.”