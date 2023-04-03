Share:

TOKYO - Pioneering composer and green activist Ryuichi Sakamoto, whose score for “The Last Emperor” scooped an Oscar and a Grammy, has died aged 71 after his second cancer diagnosis. Having shot to fame in the 1970s with the influential Japanese group Yellow Magic Orchestra, Sakamoto’s electronic innovations helped lay the foundations for synth-pop, house music and hip-hop. But he was perhaps best known for his film soundtracks, including for the World War II drama “Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence”, in which he also acted opposite his friend David Bowie as a prisoner-of-war camp commandant.

The hauntingly catchy track “Forbidden Colours” from the 1983 film, with vocals by David Sylvian, became a global hit for Sakamoto, who also collaborated with Thomas Dolby and punk legend Iggy Pop in the 80s. Sakamoto went on to win an Academy Award with his score for the 1987 period epic “The Last Emperor”, directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, which tells the story of China’s last emperor Puyi.