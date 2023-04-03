Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of Supreme Court proceedings on the election date, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the party’s parliamentary party to­day. The meeting of the parliamentary party of Paki­stan Muslim League (N) will be held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz She­hbaz. Party sources said that the prime minister will take the parliamentary party into confidence over the decisions taken by the government alli­ance the other day. Also, there will be a consultation on the future political strategy in the parliamentary party meeting, said the sources, adding that the Prime Minister will also ad­dress the parliamentary party.