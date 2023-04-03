LAHORE - In the wake of Supreme Court proceedings on the election date, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the party’s parliamentary party today. The meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League (N) will be held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shehbaz. Party sources said that the prime minister will take the parliamentary party into confidence over the decisions taken by the government alliance the other day. Also, there will be a consultation on the future political strategy in the parliamentary party meeting, said the sources, adding that the Prime Minister will also address the parliamentary party.
