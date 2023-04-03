Share:

PESHAWAR - The last year’s devastating floods had adversely affected agriculture and livestock sectors in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in a significant increase in prices of flour, vegetables and dairy products during Ramazan.

Incurring $40 billion losses to the government kitty including $3.7 billion to the agriculture, food, livestock and fishery sectors of Pakistan, the August 2022 moon floods and global economic recessions in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine war besides other factors, have largely contributed to the record 31.1 percent hike in inflation recorded in February last since 1974 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The destruction to seasonal agriculture crops, fruits and vegetables by the flash floods have increased prices in Peshawar where 20kg flour bag was available at Rs2800-3000 and 10kg bag at Rs1400- 1600 in the open market, which was beyond the purchasing power of the poor, marginalised and low-income groups. In Peshawar, one-kilogram of potato was being sold at Rs100, onion at Rs150 per kg, tomatoes at Rs140 per kg, and garlic at Rs500 per kg. Similarly, one-kilogram of apple was available at Rs350-400 per kg, guava at Rs200 per kg, strawberry at Rs400 per kg, banana at Rs 200 per dozen and watermelon at Rs200 per kg besides lemon at Rs500 per kg during Ramazan.

The price of chicken has also soared to Rs580 per kg, meat at Rs850 per kg and mutton at Rs1600 per kg besides Rs220 each per litre of milk and yogurt per kilogram respectively. Zilakat Malik, former chairman of, Economics Department, University of Peshawar told APP that besides international and regional geopolitical factors including the global economic recession and Russian-Ukrain war, the prevailing high inflation and price hike in Pakistan was also caused by the last year’s monsoon flood that would likely to push additional 1.9 million poor households below the poverty line.

He said the lower middle-income poverty rate was about $3.2 per day and the upper middle-income poverty rate was $5.5 per day in the country where the national poverty ratio was expected to increase by 2.4 to four per cent, thus around 26 per cent of our population may face balanced problems if solid measures were not taken on a priority basis. To provide speedy relief to price-hikestricken people, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced free-ofcharge flour (Atta) to facilitate millions of poor people of the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The free distribution of flour started from the 25th Shaban and would continue till the 25th Ramazan in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has announced an Rs19.77 billion flour package to facilitate over 5.750 million families in the province.

A KP Food Department spokesman told APP that 7600 centres were established in the province for the distribution of free ‘Atta’ under the BISP programme to people. As many as 2,000 flour distribution points were also set up in the far-flung and remote areas of the province where approximately, 17.2 million kilogram atta would be distributed among poor families. Like KP, free distribution of flour bags among millions of deserving families was smoothly continued in Punjab province.

The 10kg bags were being distributed through 8500 utility stores besides distribution points were underway through BISP in Punjab where approximately 15.8 million poor families would be directly benefited. “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has won the hearts and minds of Pakistanis for launching free of charge atta to facilitate millions of poor households, which eased their financial burden during Ramazan,” said Riazul Haq, a private school teacher of Nowshera district while talking to APP