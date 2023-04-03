Share:

ISLAMABAD - An­other westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from Sunday evening or night and likely to intensify in upper parts on Monday, Met Office predicted. Under its in­fluence, rain with wind or thun­derstorm and isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pe­shawar and other districts of KP, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, Lahore and sev­eral districts of central Punjab from today (Sunday) to 04th April. Isolated rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan and south Punjab from Sunday eve­ning to Monday, Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) said. Strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to lose in­frastructure and standing crops particularly wheat crop in the country, PMD cautioned. Heavy Rains may cause Flash Floods in Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Wa­ziristan, Bajur, Kurram, Kash­mir on Monday and Tuesday during the forecast period. Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Mur­ree and Galliyat during the fore­cast period. Tourists have been advised to remain more cau­tious during the period.