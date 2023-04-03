Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Qadir Man­dokhail has assailed the performance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) ministers, saying that the party should hand over the finance and in­terior ministries to other coalition partners if it was unable to handle issues. The lawmaker said, while speaking to a private TV channel, that the PML-N ministers had mishandled the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) agreement and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest. “The Punjab IGP should also be punished for his failure to arrest Imran Khan,” he added. He said that PML-N’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said it was not her government even though her uncle was the prime minister of the country. “People can­not be fooled by such talk,” he added. He also criti­cised Finance Minister Ishaq Dar over his statement about “not compromising on the country’s nuclear programme” in the Senate. Demanding a probe against him, Mandokhail said that the PPP would not compromise on the country’s nuclear and mis­sile programmes. The PPP MNA also lashed out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab IG for mishandling Imran Khan’s arrest issue. “I told Rana Sanaullah to handle the situation wisely, but he failed to control one person and the situation worsened.” To a question on Nawaz Sharif’s return, Mandokhail said: “It is good that Nawaz Sharif is not coming back to Pakistan as the PPP is getting stronger on the po­litical front.” He also opposed a proposed ban on PTI. “I am not in favour of imposing a ban on any political party, we must fight them politically.” He also claimed that action was not being taken against Miftah Ismail for talking against the government policies because he was a business partner of Shehbaz Sharif.