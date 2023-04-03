Share:

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer Syed Muham­mad Abbas has distributed cash prizes among the children of police officials who were Hafiz-e-Quran.

According to a spokesman for Ba­hawalpur police, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has directed to provide cash prizes to the children of the police officials who had memorized the Holy Quran in order to encourage them.

“In this connection, a ceremony was held at DPO Bahawalpur Office where the children who have memo­rized the Holy Quran were given away cash prizes each to Rs 01 Lakh,” he said. On the occasion, the DPO said that measures to encourage police of­ficials would remain continuous.

IUB MARKS WORLD AUTISM DAY

The Applied Psychology Depart­ment of the Islamia University Ba­hawalpur (IUB) organized a cere­mony to mark World Autism Day at the varsity premises. Delivering her lecture, Clinical Psychologist, Nor­een Mukhtar put light on spectrum autism disorder.