ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that demand for polls for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw as­semblies before the National Assembly elections was a ‘heinous conspiracy’ against the federation. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minis­ter for Poverty Alleviation, alleged that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was misleading the nation. She said PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was making ir­responsible statements and will fail to “mislead the nation with his hypocritical behavior.” She said Asif Ali Zardari as the President restored the 1973 consti­tution in its original form. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is and will remain the defender of the Constitution,” she added. Marri accused that PTI chief Imran Khan con­spired to repeal the 18th constitutional amendment. “Imran Khan committed contempt of the parliament. He attacked the National Assembly instead of fac­ing the no-confidence motion. Imran Khan should respect the constitution,” she maintained. Elections in two provinces before the National Assembly elec­tions, she said, will be a ‘heinous conspiracy’ against the federation. She said Shah Mehmood Qureshi was now claiming to be a member of the National Assem­bly after resigning from the House. Meanwhile yes­terday, the PPP announced to observe the 44th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto tomorrow (April 4) at the district level. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari issued instructions to mark the day at the district level. “People, workers and officials should organize Quran recitation at district level on the mar­tyrdom day of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” Bukhari said. He said on death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, prayers for national stability, economic pros­perity and supremacy of democracy will be held.