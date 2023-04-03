Share:

THATTA-Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) president Ayaz Latif Palijo has said that Pakistan Peoples Party is bent pon bartering Sindh’s vital interests for its petty political gains and lust for power so as to continue its corruption and plunder of public money.

Palijo said at a meeting of his party’s central committee at a Keenjhar Lake resort that people of Sindh had now become aware of the ruling party’s nefarious designs and they would never allow it to sell them out on the cheap.

He contended the Arabian Ocean along Indus delta was considered to be a gateway to Asia with vital potential for Gulf states and Zardari’s PPP was trying to serve interests of capitalists and tycoons by selling out Sindh’s islands. But he would never succeed in his designs, he added.

He said that Zardari had paved the way for international conspirators to break up the country and Sindh by surrendering the province’s resources to federal government and withdrawing 18th amendment. People would, however, not allow their motherland to be turned into a new Israel, he said.

He termed the ongoing digital census an attack on unity of Sindh and claimed that under an undeclared understanding with MQM to recapture power in the province, Zardari was keeping mum on this anti-Sindh move, which would ultimately convert Sindhis into a minority. To achieve their mala fide purpose, 70 per cent defective devices had been provided to field staff, he said.

Palijo asserted that Sindh did not belong to corrupt politicians, waderas and corrupt bureaucrats who had pushed the already misery-stricken population of Sindh to the brink of destruction by increasing poverty, lawlessness, unemployment and political uncertainty.

He said that the PPP had ruined the province and its population by deceiving people with its false and fictitious slogans.